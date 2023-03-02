Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 695 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $104,765,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 907,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 355,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,250,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $805.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.31.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.
