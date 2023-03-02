Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 704 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tidewater by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tidewater by 759.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tidewater by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE TDW opened at $48.88 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tidewater Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.