Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 787 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.32. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.

KnowBe4 Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

