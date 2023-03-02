Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 805 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

