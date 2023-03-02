Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 590,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 963,498 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 109,562 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 50,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
GrafTech International Trading Down 1.1 %
EAF stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37.
GrafTech International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
