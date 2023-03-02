Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth $483,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 339.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 269.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 96,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 70,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Up 0.3 %

Macerich stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.