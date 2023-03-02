Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.