Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 16.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 3.8 %

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.