Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $585.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $41,808.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,378.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.