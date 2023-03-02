Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $61,950,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,305 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $16,959,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $9,077,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $192,175 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

