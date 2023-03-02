SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $690.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.99. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $28,067.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,770 shares of company stock worth $580,520 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 159,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 193,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

