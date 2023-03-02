Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,157 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on SIG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE SIG opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Stories

