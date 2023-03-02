SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 3,253,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth about $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SKM opened at $19.15 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKM. Nomura lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

