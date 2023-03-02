Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,118 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 43.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

