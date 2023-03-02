Stephens Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $65.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital raised their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

NYSE:TREX opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

