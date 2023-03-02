The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.19.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $318.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.60. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

