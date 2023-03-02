The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $318.59 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.19.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

