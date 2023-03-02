The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Price Performance

First Bancshares stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $752.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.