TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,140.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

