TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,140.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

