Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.