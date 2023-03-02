Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,963 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WH opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

