Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 874 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Penumbra by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,463,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $258.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4,306.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $274.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,817 shares of company stock worth $6,472,555. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Further Reading

