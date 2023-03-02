Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday.
Trex Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:TREX opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Trading of Trex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
Trex Company Profile
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
