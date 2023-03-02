Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 894,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $39,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 19.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TREX opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Trex’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

