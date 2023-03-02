Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 121.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

