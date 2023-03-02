UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,967,000 after buying an additional 219,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,421,000 after buying an additional 89,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $101.11 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

