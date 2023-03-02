UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.04%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.