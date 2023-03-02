UBS Group AG Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rollins Price Performance

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

