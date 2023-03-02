UBS Group AG Trims Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in MasTec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 238,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

