UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $808,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of UMBF opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

