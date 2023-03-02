Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,884,000 after buying an additional 57,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.