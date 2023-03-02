Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

NYSE:UHS opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.04%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

