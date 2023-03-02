Vernon James Ellis Sells 2,000 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

