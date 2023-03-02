Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $17.72 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.62 and its 200 day moving average is $247.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.