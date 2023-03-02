Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $215.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $184.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of -127.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.13. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.