Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $184.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.86, a P/E/G ratio of 188.65 and a beta of 1.25. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.13.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,644,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.