Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stock Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 482,478 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Xerox Stock Up 0.5 %

XRX opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

