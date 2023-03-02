YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in YETI by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in YETI by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in YETI by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

YETI Profile

NYSE:YETI opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

