Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZM. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 217.57, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $98,156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.