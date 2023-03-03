11,464 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,816,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,734,000 after acquiring an additional 106,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after acquiring an additional 257,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,332,000 after acquiring an additional 703,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

PEAK stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

