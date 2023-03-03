13,600 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $301,817.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,854 shares of company stock worth $13,924,623. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

