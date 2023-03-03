1,538 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

