3,421,078 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,421,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,956,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of PR opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 4.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

