3,511 Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GFS opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

