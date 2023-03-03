41,392 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sirius XM Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.
Sirius XM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
