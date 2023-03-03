ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $606,798.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,193,796 shares of company stock valued at $35,070,174. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

ACVA stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.38. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

