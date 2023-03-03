Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $137.00 and a one year high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

