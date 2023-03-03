AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.