Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $292.03 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

